Singapore's DBS Q2 profit falls 22% as loan loss provisions increase

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FELINE LIM

Singapore's DBS Group Holdings reported a 22% fall in second-quarter profit as it increased loan loss allowances in a pandemic-hit market but said business activity was improving as economies emerge from lockdowns.

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI reported a 22% fall in second-quarter profit as it increased loan loss allowances in a pandemic-hit market but said business activity was improving as economies emerge from lockdowns.

Southeast Asia's biggest lender reported profit for the June quarter at S$1.25 billion ($913 million) on Thursday compared with S$1.6 billion a year earlier, and versus an average estimate of S$1.19 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

DBS said allowances for loan losses surged to S$849 million in April-June from S$259 million a year earlier but declined 22%from the first quarter.

($1 = 1.3693 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com; +65 64035676;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters