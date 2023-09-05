Singapore's DBS Group raises $1.5 billion in two U.S dollar bond tranches -term sheet

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group DBSM.SI has raised $1.5 bln in two U.S. dollar bond tranches, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The bank issued a two-year fixed rate bond that raised $750 million and a two-year floating rate note that raised the same amount, the term sheet said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

