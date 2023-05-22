Singapore's DBS expects earnings to grow over $7.5 bln in medium term

May 22 (Reuters) - Singapore-based DBS group DBSM.SI on Monday said it expects earnings of over S$10 billion ($7.55 billion) in the medium term, after it posted a record first-quarter profit earlier this month.

The group expects a return on equity of between 15% and 17% and common equity tier one ratio to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5% in the medium term.

($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.