News & Insights

Singapore's DBS expects earnings to grow over $7.5 bln in medium term

May 22, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Singapore-based DBS group DBSM.SI on Monday said it expects earnings of over S$10 billion ($7.55 billion) in the medium term, after it posted a record first-quarter profit earlier this month.

The group expects a return on equity of between 15% and 17% and common equity tier one ratio to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5% in the medium term.

($1 = 1.3245 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.