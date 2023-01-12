Singapore's Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%.

The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc COIN.Osaid on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

