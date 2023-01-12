US Markets
Singapore's Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 12, 2023 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by Rhea Binoy for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%.

The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc COIN.Osaid on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rhea.Binoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

