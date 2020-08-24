Singapore's core inflation gauge hits lowest in over eight years

Singapore's core inflation gauge fell to its lowest level since at least 2012 in July, official data showed on Monday.

The measure closely-watched by the central bank fell 0.4% year-on-year SGCPYY=ECI, hitting its lowest level since January 2012, the earliest date in Eikon data.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3% fall in the core consumer price index (CPI).

Headline inflation dropped 0.4% year-on-year, data from the trade ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, compared with economists estimates for a sharper 0.65% fall. SGGDQY=ECI

Authorities in the city-state, battling its deepest ever recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, expect core and headline inflation to average between -1% and 0% in 2020.

