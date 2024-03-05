News & Insights

Oil

Singapore's competition watchdog grants conditional approval to Air India-Vistara merger

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 05, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with details and background from paragraph 2

March 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it has granted approval for the merger between Air India and Vistara, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Tata Group and Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI, subject to certain conditions.

Singapore's flagship carrier had announced its plan to merge Vistara and Air India in November 2022, in a bid to create a dominant position as bigger full-service airline in domestic and international skies.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has identified certain competition concerns in assessing the various transactions regarding the merger.

The watchdog said the parties possess the majority of market shares among airlines operating direct flights on four routes of concern — that is between Singapore and Indian cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Tiruchirapalli.

The watchdog said the respective parties have submitted their proposals to avoid the competition issues which it finds sufficient to address the concerns.

Singapore Airlines and Air India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilCommoditiesMarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.