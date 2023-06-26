News & Insights

Singapore's ComfortDelGro partners with Guangzhou Public Transport

June 26, 2023 — 01:21 am EDT

Written by Mehr Bedi for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corporation Ltd CMDG.SI on Monday announced it has partnered with the public transport body in China's Guangzhou to invest in green energy infrastructure.

The partnership will include investments by ComfortDelGro in the construction of automotive electric charging and swapping stations and ancillary solar photovoltaic and energy storage systems.

While the overall value of the project is not known currently, the companies will begin with a delivery of 60 chargers with 3,600kw capacity to municipal buses and cars in Guangzhou.

