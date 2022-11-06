Singapore's ComfortDelGro bags $1.09 bln Australian bus contracts

Adds details on contracts, operations and comment

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore's taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp CMDG.SI said on Monday its unit CDC in the Australian state of New South Wales had won three metropolitan bus contracts totalling A$1.7 billion ($1.09 billion) to operate a public transport network.

The contract covers a few regions across Sydney and NSW spreading a network of public bus operations that are home to more than 700 buses, which ferry around 18 million passengers every year, ComfortDelGro said.

"With a total investment of S$1.17 billion ($830.79 million) to date, Australia is now the group's largest overseas investment destination with a fleet of over 2600 buses," the company said in a statement.

ComfortDelGro said its Australian operations clocked a revenue of S$701 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

($1 = 1.5526 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.4083 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

