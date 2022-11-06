Singapore's ComfortDelGro bags $1.09 bln Australian bus contracts

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

November 06, 2022 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Adds details on contracts, operations and comment

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore's taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp CMDG.SI said on Monday its unit CDC in the Australian state of New South Wales had won three metropolitan bus contracts totalling A$1.7 billion ($1.09 billion) to operate a public transport network.

The contract covers a few regions across Sydney and NSW spreading a network of public bus operations that are home to more than 700 buses, which ferry around 18 million passengers every year, ComfortDelGro said.

"With a total investment of S$1.17 billion ($830.79 million) to date, Australia is now the group's largest overseas investment destination with a fleet of over 2600 buses," the company said in a statement.

ComfortDelGro said its Australian operations clocked a revenue of S$701 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

($1 = 1.5526 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.4083 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter