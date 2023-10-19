Singapore's central bank tells DBS, Citibank to investigate system outage

By Xinghui Kok and Archishma Iyer

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday told DBS Group Holdings' DBSM.SI unit DBS Bank and Citibank Singapore C.N to conduct a thorough investigation after they failed to recover their systems fully within a required timeframe during an unscheduled outage on Oct. 14.

The central bank said unscheduled downtime for a critical system that affects a bank's operations or service to customers must not exceed four hours within any 12-month period.

On Saturday Oct. 14, DBS's and Citibank's online banking and payment services went offline from around 3 p.m. Singapore time with services only fully resuming on Sunday morning, Singapore broadcaster CNA reported. Both used a data centre operated by Equinix EQIX.O.

MAS said DBS and Citibank had activated their back-up data centres when their primary data centres failed to perform normally, but the banks were not able to fully recover their systems within the required timeframe.

"No IT system is infallible. Banks and customers should have contingency measures in the event of service disruptions caused by IT outages."

