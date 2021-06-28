Singapore’s Central Bank, IMF Launch Global Challenge for CBDC Solutions
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has teamed up with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and others to launch a competition where entrants must tackle 12 unresolved challenges posed by central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
- “Can a retail CBDC system be embedded with additional functionalities beyond a basic transfer of value without requiring users to use smartphones?” the first challenge asks.
- The competition will be supported by Amazon Web Services, Mastercard, payments platform Partior, blockchain software developer R3 and blockchain project Hyperledger.
- MAS said Monday the effort is also backed by the Asian Development Bank, United Nations Capital Development Fund and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
- It is estimated 80% of central banks are actively exploring use cases around CBDCs and many are being confronted with challenges around policy, privacy and technology.
- Finalists will have the chance to pitch their ideas during a demo day to be held at this year’s Singapore FinTech Festival in November.
- MAS says up to three winners will be chosen, with each receiving S$50,000 (US$37,193) in prize money; up to 15 finalists will go on to receive mentorship and access to the APIX Digital Currency Sandbox.
- Those looking to participate can apply here.
Related Stories
- Swiss National Bank Has No Plans for a Digital Currency: Report
- Palestine’s Central Bank Reportedly Mulling a CBDC Launch
- BIS Says Bitcoin Has Few Redeeming Attributes
- Bank of Israel Has Already Tested a Digital Shekel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.