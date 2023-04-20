World Markets

Singapore's CBC, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala raise $315 mln for Hasten Biopharmaceutic

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 20, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore-based healthcare investment firm CBC Group said on Thursday that it and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala Investment Co completed a $315 million fundraising round for Hasten Biopharmaceutic Co Ltd.

The proceeds will be used to fund future acquisitions and business development of pipeline assets, CBC said.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.