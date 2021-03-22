Singapore's CapitaLand shares surge 21% on restructuring plan

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore's largest developer CapitaLand CATL.SI rose as much as 21% in morning trade on Tuesday after the company unveiled a major business restructuring plan.

Shares of CapitaLand, which is 52% owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, touched S$4.01 before paring some gains to trade up 14.2% at S$3.78.

CapitaLand said on Monday that it plans to split in two, with its real estate investment management business becoming the world's third largest as a new listed entity and its property development business to be taken private.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.