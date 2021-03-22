Singapore's CapitaLand shares surge 21% on restructuring plan

Contributor
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Shares of Singapore's largest developer CapitaLand rose as much as 21% in morning trade on Tuesday after the company unveiled a major business restructuring plan.

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore's largest developer CapitaLand CATL.SI rose as much as 21% in morning trade on Tuesday after the company unveiled a major business restructuring plan.

Shares of CapitaLand, which is 52% owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, touched S$4.01 before paring some gains to trade up 14.2% at S$3.78.

CapitaLand said on Monday that it plans to split in two, with its real estate investment management business becoming the world's third largest as a new listed entity and its property development business to be taken private.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters