Singapore's CapitaLand raises $964 mln for three new private funds

August 10, 2023 — 06:55 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's CapitaLand Investment CAPN.SI said on Friday it had raised about S$1.3 billion ($963.75 million) from global institutional investors for three of its new private funds.

($1 = 1.3489 Singapore dollars)

