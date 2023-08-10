Singapore's CapitaLand raises $964 mln for three new private funds

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore's CapitaLand Investment CAPN.SI said on Friday it had raised about S$1.3 billion ($963.75 million) from global institutional investors for three of its new private funds.

($1 = 1.3489 Singapore dollars)

