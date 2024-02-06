News & Insights

Singapore's Capitaland Investment buys four Southeast Asian properties for $521 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

February 06, 2024 — 06:12 pm EST

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Singapore's Capitaland Investment CAPN.SIon Wednesday announced the acquisition of four properties across Southeast Asia for a total investment value of S$700 million ($521.03 million).

The acquisitions include two industrial properties, a freehold lodging property in Singapore, and a 20-hectare freehold greenfield site in Bangkok, Thailand.

The company said in a statement that the investments will boost the global real estate investment manager's funds under management in the region to S$1.2 billion.

"Looking ahead, these latest acquisitions are set to fuel the next stage of growth for each of these CLI-managed funds," Patricia Goh, CEO of the company's Southeast Asia Investment division, said.

"We will continue to identify investment opportunities in Singapore, Thailand, and other markets in Southeast Asia, building on our momentum and driving further transformation and growth."

($1 = 1.3435 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Tasim Zahid)

