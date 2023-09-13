Singapore's Bayfront prices $410 mln infrastructure asset-backed securities

Adds details paragraph 2 onwards

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Bayfront Infrastructure Management has established a new distribution vehicle with a portfolio of $410.3 million to provide investors with exposure to infrastructure asset-backed securities (IABS), it said on Wednesday.

The new distribution vehicle, called Bayfront Infrastructure Capital IV, is spread across 40 individual bonds, 33 projects, 15 countries and 10 industry sub-sectors, the company said.

Bayfront has acquired 20.6 million preference shares, equivalent to 5% of the capital structure of the IABS, it added.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), one of the world's largest multilateral development institutions, participated in the transaction as an anchor investor, Bayfront said.

This is the third time AIIB is participating in such a transaction as an anchor investor, the company added.

The UK Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office also committed an anchor investment of up to $20.4 million in the preference shares and received a final allocation of $5.0 million, which is equivalent to 5 million preference shares, Bayfront said.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.