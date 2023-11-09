News & Insights

Singapore's bank OCBC third-quarter net profit rises 21% on year, beats forecast

November 09, 2023 — 06:12 pm EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's second largest bank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) OCBC.SI raisedits targeted 2023 net interest margin, a key profitability gauge, after posting on Friday a better-than-expected 21% jump in third-quarter net profit.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia's second-largest lender by assets, projected a net interest margin at 2.25% region for 2023, according to earnings presentation slides by Group Chief Executive Helen Wong.

That is higher than the 2.2% net interest margin expected by OCBC earlier for 2023. Net interest margin was 2.28% in the first nine months of this year.

The bank sees 2023 return on equity above 14% but loan growth in the low single-digit range, reflecting market conditions, versus earlier projections of low-to-mid single-digit loan growth.

"Looking ahead, macroeconomic conditions are expected to be clouded by growing uncertainties from inflationary risks, tightening monetary policies and heightened geopolitical risks," Wong said in a statement.

OCBC, which counts Singapore, greater China and Malaysia among its key markets, said its July-September net profit rose to S$1.81 billion ($1.33 billion) from S$1.49 billion a year earlier, underpinned by higher net interest income.

This beat the mean estimate of S$1.80 billion from four analysts polled by LSEG.

OCBC's net interest margin rose to 2.27% during the quarter from 2.06% a year earlier.

Return on equity rose to 14% in the third quarter from 11.9% in the same period of 2022.

($1 = 1.3604 Singapore dollars)

