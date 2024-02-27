News & Insights

Singapore's bank OCBC fourth-quarter net profit climbs 12%, but below forecast

February 27, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Singapore's second-largest bank Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) OCBC.SI reported on Wednesday a 12% jump in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, driven mainly by stronger operating profit and lower allowances.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia's second-largest lender by assets, said October-December net profit rose to S$1.62 billion ($1.21 billion) from S$1.44 billion a year earlier.

This was lower than the mean estimate of S$1.72 billion from four analysts polled by LSEG.

It announced an increase in final dividend to 42 Singapore cents per share from 40 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3436 Singapore dollars)

