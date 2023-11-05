News & Insights

Singapore's bank DBS third-quarter net profit rises 18% on-year

November 05, 2023 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group DBSM.SI reported on Monday a 18% jump in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier as total income grew on higher interest margin and commercial book non-interest income.

DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's largest lender by assets, said July-September net profit rose to S$2.63 billion ($1.94 billion) from S$2.24 billion a year earlier.

This beat the mean estimate of S$2.5 billion from four analysts polled by LSEG.

($1 = 1.3541 Singapore dollars)

