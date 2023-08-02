Singapore's bank DBS second-quarter net profit jumps 48% on-year

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group DBSM.SI reported on Thursday a 48% rise in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier on the back of stronger total income growth.

DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's largest lender by assets, said April-June net profit surged to a quarterly record of S$2.69 billion ($2.01 billion) from S$1.82 billion a year earlier.

That beats the mean estimate of S$2.41 billion from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3411 Singapore dollars)

