News & Insights

Singapore's April exports fall 9.8% y/y, steeper than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Feline Lim

May 16, 2023 — 08:50 pm EDT

Written by Xinghui Kok for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 3 and analyst comments

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports fell 9.8% in April from the same month a year earlier, data on Wednesday showed, weighed down by declines in both electronic and non-electronic products.

Last month's decline compared with a Reuters poll forecast of a 9.4% drop, and extended the 8.3% contraction seen in March.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports rose 2.7% in April, following March's 18.4% growth. This was higher than analysts' predictions for a 3% decline.

OCBC economist Selena Ling said trade was still showing weak momentum.

"The anticipated recovery for electronics in the second half of 2023 still looks elusive. In fact, the deep year-on-year contraction in integrated circuits, PCs, disk media et cetera, imply that demand conditions may still be searching for a trough. Even the pharmaceutical export surge is insufficient to offset the electronics slump," said Ling.

Non-domestic oil exports to Singapore's top 10 markets in April declined as a whole.

Exports to China fell 20.9% on lower shipments of petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and integrated circuits, while exports to Malaysia declined 35% after drops in shipments of integrated circuits, primary chemicals and specialised machinery.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Lincoln Feast)

((Xinghui.Kok@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.