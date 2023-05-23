News & Insights

Singapore's April core inflation rises 5%, beating forecast

Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

May 23, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Chen Lin for Reuters ->

By Chen Lin

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5% in April, higher than forecast, official data showed on Tuesday.

Core inflation - which excludes private road transport and accommodation costs - rose 5% year-on-year in April whereas a Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 4.7% increase.

Lower inflation for electricity, gas, food, retail and other goods was offset by higher inflation for travel-related services, according to a joint statement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the trade ministry.

"Global supply chain frictions have eased, and consumer goods inflation in the advanced economies has moderated, even as overall core inflation is still high," they said.

Jeff Ng, an economist at MUFG, said growing wages contributed to some price pressures.

"But the economy is showing some signs of slowing down and international prices for energy and food have retreated. This will help to moderate the inflation pressures going forward," he added.

Headline inflation was up 5.7% year-on-year in April, compared with a forecast 5.5% increase in a Reuters poll.

The central bank said core inflation was expected to average 3.5% to 4.5% while headline inflation was forecast at 5.5% to 6.5% this year.

MAS left its monetary policy settings unchanged last month, reflecting concerns about Singapore's growth outlook and surprising economists, who had expected another round of tightening due to elevated inflation.

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Lin.Chen@tr.com; Twitter @chenlin_sg;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.