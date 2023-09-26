Singapore's 65 Equity Partners appoints senior partners in Europe, US

Adds details on appointments in paragraph 3-6

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek-backed global investment firm 65 Equity Partners said on Tuesday it had appointed two senior partners for its European and U.S. operations.

Pascal Heberling has joined as co-head of Europe and Leon Brujis has joined as head of East Coast, the company said in a statement.

Pascal, with a career spanning over two decades of investing in private equity, will work alongside fellow co-head Alex Stirling, to jointly manage the European activities of the firm, the Singapore-based company added.

Leon will work with Alexander Fraser, head of U.S. based in San Francisco, to further extend the firm's presence and activities in the U.S.

"Their joining comes at a pivotal moment for 65 Equity Partners where we see a number of exciting opportunities across Europe and in the U.S. for family-led businesses seeking minority investments with a long term, supportive partner," said CEO Chong Lee Tan.

65 Equity Partners, which provides flexible capital solutions to business owners and management teams, has allocated $1.5 billion of its $3.3 billion funds under management specifically for its European and U.S. investments.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

