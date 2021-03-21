Singaporean developer Capitaland on trading halt pending news

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Singaporean property developer CapitaLand Ltd CATL.SI requested a halt in trading of its shares on Monday morning, pending the release of an announcement, according to a stock exchange filing.

Trading in units of its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts, Ascott Residence Trust ASCO.SI, Capitaland Integrated Commercial trust CMLT.SI, Ascendas AEMN.SI, Capitaland China Trust CAPA.SI and Ascendas India Trust AINT.SI was also halted.

Shares of CapitaLand, which has a market capitalistion of S$17.4 billion ($13 billion), closed Friday at S$3.31.

($1 = 1.3432 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Richard Pullin)

