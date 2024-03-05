News & Insights

Singaporean bank DBS grows sustainable financing by 37% to $52.1 bln in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

March 05, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 6 (Reuters) - Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group DBSM.SI has grown its sustainable financing commitments, net of repayments, by 37.3% to 70 billion Singapore dollars ($52.10 billion) as of end-December, from S$51 billion in 2022, it said on Wednesday.

DBS, which is also Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, reduced its thermal coal exposure by 18.2% to S$1.8 billion last year from S$2.2 billion in 2022, according to the bank.

The lender has also updated its coal policy to align with regional taxonomies on the managed phase out of coal, Chief Sustainability Officer Helge Muenkel said.

"We're massively reducing thermal coal exposure, but we want to go beyond that," Muenkel said in a media briefing ahead of the launch of DBS' sustainability report. "We want to support a just transition by facilitating the early shutdown of coal power plants."

($1 = 1.3435 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.