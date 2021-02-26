Cryptocurrencies

Singapore Uses Blockchain for Verification of COVID-19 Test Results

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published
Fireblocks, a platform that secures digital assets in transit, is expanding in Asia with two new offices, one in Hong Kong, the other in Singapore. (Credit:Shutterstock)

Singapore has used blockchain technology to develop a global standard for verifying COVID-19 test results to speed up clearing local and foreign immigration checkpoints when travelling.

  • The city state’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Ministry of Health (MOH) have developed a set of digital standards used to issue COVID-19 test results, known as HealthCerts.
  • HealthCerts uses blockchain technology to issue trustworthy documents that can be verified independently in an open-source framework, news network CNA reports.
  • The test results will be available on the government’s digital identity mobile app SingPass.
  • Only the individuals’ hash – or digital finger print – will be published to the blockchain upon issuance to keep data private, claims the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG).
  • The Singaporean government will also look into also using HealthCerts for vaccine certificates.

See also: Singapore’s SDAX Gets In-Principle Approval to Launch Digital Asset Exchange

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular