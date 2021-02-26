Singapore Uses Blockchain for Verification of COVID-19 Test Results

Singapore has used blockchain technology to develop a global standard for verifying COVID-19 test results to speed up clearing local and foreign immigration checkpoints when travelling.

The city state’s Government Technology Agency (GovTech) and Ministry of Health (MOH) have developed a set of digital standards used to issue COVID-19 test results, known as HealthCerts.

HealthCerts uses blockchain technology to issue trustworthy documents that can be verified independently in an open-source framework, news network CNA reports.

The test results will be available on the government’s digital identity mobile app SingPass.

Only the individuals’ hash – or digital finger print – will be published to the blockchain upon issuance to keep data private, claims the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG).

The Singaporean government will also look into also using HealthCerts for vaccine certificates.

See also: Singapore’s SDAX Gets In-Principle Approval to Launch Digital Asset Exchange

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.