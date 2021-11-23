Singapore upgrades Q3 GDP, sees 2021 growth at top of forecast range

Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday, and the government forecast growth to come in at about 7% for the full year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.1% year-on-year in the third quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said, higher than the 6.5% growth seen in the government's advance estimate.

Analysts had expected a 6.5% increase, according to a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded 1.3% in the third quarter.

The MTI said it expects GDP growth at around 7.0% for 2021 versus its prior forecast of 6% to 7%. The economy is expected to grow 3% to 5% next year.

