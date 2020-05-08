Singapore trader Zenrock Commodities placed under court-appointed supervisor -HSBC

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Singapore-based Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd has been placed under the management of a court-appointed supervisor following an application by HSBC Holdings, the bank told Reuters on Friday.

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd has been placed under the management of a court-appointed supervisor following an application by HSBC Holdings HSBA.L, the bank told Reuters on Friday.

Zenrock did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"The Singapore High Court granted HSBC's application for the appointment of interim judicial managers (IJM) in relation to Zenrock," a spokeswoman from HSBC said in an emailed response to a query.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said executives from accounting firm KPMG have been appointed as IJMs of Zenrock. KPMG declined to comment.

Under so-called judicial management, a court appoints independent managers to run the affairs of a financially distressed company in place of existing management. Such moves are often seen favourably by creditors.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Jason Neely)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More