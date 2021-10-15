Singapore to Welcome Vaccinated Americans on Oct. 19

Image source: Getty Images

If you've been hoping to visit Singapore soon and you're fully vaccinated, you may be in luck. Singapore is relaxing entry requirements for fully vaccinated travelers from certain countries. Fully vaccinated Americans can visit again beginning on Oct. 19. Here's what to know in order to plan your travels.

Beginning on Oct. 19, fully vaccinated travelers (and accompanied unvaccinated children below 12 years of age) from the following destinations will be welcome to visit Singapore for leisure without the need to quarantine:

Canada

Denmark

France

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

United Kingdom

United States

To visit for leisure purposes, eligible travelers must meet all entry requirements, including applying for a vaccinated traveler pass (VTP) before arriving, and pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 testing.

The new rules

If you plan to travel to Singapore, there are many rules to be aware of.

You must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

You must have spent the last 14 days in an approved country or region.

All travelers ages 3 and up must have a negative result from a test taken within 48 hours before departure.

All travelers ages 3 and up must pay in advance for an on-arrival COVID-19 test (S$160, currently around $120) and isolate until the test results come back.

You must obtain travel insurance with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 (around $22,250) for potential COVID-19-related medical treatment and hospitalization costs.

All travelers must arrive on a "Vaccinated Travel Lane" (VTL) flight. Singapore Airlines will operate direct daily flights to Singapore from designated airports in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

You can apply for a VTP between seven and 30 days prior to your intended arrival date.

You must have a valid visa to travel to Singapore (but note that for U.S. travelers, a tourist visa isn't required when visiting for less than 90 days).

If you're approved, a VTP is emailed to you. A VTP is valid for a single entry into Singapore on your intended date of entry or up to six calendar days after.

Though it will soon be possible for vaccinated Americans to visit Singapore, it's clear that the many rules will require a lot of planning.

Planning a Singapore adventure is exciting, but it's important to make sure you're fully prepared for the financial aspect of your trip. Pandemic travel costs can be a lot higher. That makes it important to outline a vacation budget and plan for added costs like testing and health insurance. Budget as well for unexpected costs that may arise when traveling during the pandemic.

We recommend using a travel rewards credit card when booking your trip. You can earn points on your spending and redeem your points for future travel. You can also take advantage of travel credit card perks like delayed baggage insurance and trip cancellation insurance.

COVID-19 entry rules change frequently, so keep updated on the current rules and regulations before you depart for your trip, and stay alert for any changes that mean you need to alter your itinerary.

