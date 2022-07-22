Oil

Singapore to resume operations of Changi Airport terminal 4 after two-year hiatus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Singapore will resume operations of the fourth terminal at its main airport on Sep. 13, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Friday, as the Southeast Asian travel hub recovers from the more than two years of COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions.

With a capacity of 16 million passengers per annum, terminal 4 would enable airlines to launch more flights amid the increasing demand for air travel, according to the CAG's statement.

Sixteen airlines, including Cathay Pacific 0293.HK, AirAsia and Vietnam Airlines, will relocate to the terminal progressively, the statement added.

The city-state had earlier announced in May that it will resume building a fifth terminal at its Changi Airport as regional and global air and passenger traffic rebounds from the pandemic.

(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

