Singapore to issue green bonds for some infrastructure projects

Contributors
John Geddie Reuters
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's government plans to issue green bonds on some public infrastructure projects, its finance minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday during his budget announcement.

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's government plans to issue green bonds on some public infrastructure projects, its finance minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday during his budget announcement.

The government has identified up to S$19 billion ($14.36 billion) of public sector projects as a start to be financed with green bonds, he added. The move will deepen the green debt market liquidity and enhance Singapore's position as green finance hub, he said.

($1 = 1.3230 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More