Singapore to issue green bonds for some infrastructure projects

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Singapore's government plans to issue green bonds on some public infrastructure projects, its finance minister Heng Swee Keat said on Tuesday during his budget announcement.

The government has identified up to S$19 billion ($14.36 billion) of public sector projects as a start to be financed with green bonds, he added. The move will deepen the green debt market liquidity and enhance Singapore's position as green finance hub, he said.

($1 = 1.3230 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)

