Singapore to hike carbon tax by five-fold in 2024

Contributors
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Isabel Kua Reuters
Published

Singapore will increase its carbon tax to S$25 ($18.60) a tonne in 2024, a five-fold increase from the current rate, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday in a budget speech.

Adds details

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Singapore will increase its carbon tax to S$25 ($18.60) a tonne in 2024, a five-fold increase from the current rate, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday in a budget speech.

The move is aimed at enabling the city state, a major Asian oil and petrochemical refining centre, to meet its net zero emissions target by or around 2050.

Singapore plans to increase the carbon tax further to S$45 in 2026 and 2027, and again to S$50 to S$80 per tonne by 2030, Wong said.

From 2024, businesses will also be allowed buy international carbon credits to offset up to 5% of their taxable emissions, he added.

"This will moderate the impact for companies," Wong said.

"It will also help to create local demand for high-quality carbon credits and catalyse the development of well-functioning and regulated carbon markets."

($1=S$1.34)

($1 = 1.3439 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Isabel Kua in Singapore Editing by David Goodman and Kim Coghill)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More