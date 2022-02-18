Singapore to hike carbon tax by five-fold in 2024

Adds details

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Singapore will increase its carbon tax to S$25 ($18.60) a tonne in 2024, a five-fold increase from the current rate, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday in a budget speech.

The move is aimed at enabling the city state, a major Asian oil and petrochemical refining centre, to meet its net zero emissions target by or around 2050.

Singapore plans to increase the carbon tax further to S$45 in 2026 and 2027, and again to S$50 to S$80 per tonne by 2030, Wong said.

From 2024, businesses will also be allowed buy international carbon credits to offset up to 5% of their taxable emissions, he added.

"This will moderate the impact for companies," Wong said.

"It will also help to create local demand for high-quality carbon credits and catalyse the development of well-functioning and regulated carbon markets."

($1=S$1.34)

