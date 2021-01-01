World Markets

Singapore to block entry to visitors from South Africa

Contributor
Aradhana Aravindan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, its health ministry said on Friday, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country.

SINGAPORE, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Singapore will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, its health ministry said on Friday, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country.

The new border restrictions for travellers from South Africa will effectively be in place from Jan. 4.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular