Singapore tightens property market curbs to combat rising rates

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore announced a package of measures for the property market, including tightening the maximum loan quantum limits for housing loans in response to a rise in interest rates.

The tightening of maximum loan quantum limits would ensure "prudent borrowing" and "avoid future difficulties" in servicing home loans, a late night joint statement issued by Singapore's central bank, the Ministry of National Development and the Housing & Development Board said.

"We urge households to exercise prudence before taking up any new loans, and be sure of their debt-servicing ability before making long-term financial commitments," the authorities said.

The new measures come into effect on Sept. 30.

