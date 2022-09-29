US Markets

Singapore tightens property market curbs to combat rising rates

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore announced a package of measures for the property market, including tightening the maximum loan quantum limits for housing loans in response to a rise in interest rates.

Adds details of the new measures

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore announced a package of measures for the property market, including tightening the maximum loan quantum limits for housing loans in response to a rise in interest rates.

The tightening of maximum loan quantum limits would ensure "prudent borrowing" and "avoid future difficulties" in servicing home loans, a late night joint statement issued by Singapore's central bank, the Ministry of National Development and the Housing & Development Board said.

"We urge households to exercise prudence before taking up any new loans, and be sure of their debt-servicing ability before making long-term financial commitments," the authorities said.

The new measures come into effect on Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Alex Richardson)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular