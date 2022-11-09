STEL

Singapore Telecommunications posts 23% growth in first-half net profit

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

November 09, 2022 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI on Thursday posted a 23% jump in first-half net profit due to a strong turnaround in partly-owned Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and an exceptional gain from the partial divestment of its stake in Airtel.

Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm, which is going through a strategic reset, said net profit for the half year ended Sept. 30 was S$1.17 billion ($834.22 million), compared with S$954 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4025 Singapore dollars)

