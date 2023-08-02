Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR (SGAPY) Price Target Increased by 8.43% to 21.01

The average one-year price target for Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR (OTC:SGAPY) has been revised to 21.01 / share. This is an increase of 8.43% from the prior estimate of 19.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.47 to a high of 21.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from the latest reported closing price of 19.64 / share.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR Declares $0.39 Dividend

On May 30, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.39 per share ($0.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $19.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGAPY is 0.02%, a decrease of 42.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.17% to 466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 38.94% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 134K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 34K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 36.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

