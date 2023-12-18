Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR (SGAPY) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 18.92

The average one-year price target for Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR (OTC:SGAPY) has been revised to 18.92 / share. This is an increase of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 17.77 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.47 to a high of 19.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.20% from the latest reported closing price of 17.82 / share.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR Declares $0.39 Dividend

On November 9, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.39 per share ($0.77 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 20, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

At the current share price of $17.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGAPY is 0.01%, an increase of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 17.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 4K shares.

