Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR (SGAPY) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.39 per share ($0.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023 will receive the payment on August 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGAPY is 0.02%, a decrease of 38.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.16% to 463K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR is 20.23. The forecasts range from a low of 19.71 to a high of $21.21. The average price target represents an increase of 9.17% from its latest reported closing price of 18.53.

The projected annual revenue for Singapore Telecommunications Limited - ADR is 15,520MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 38.94% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 55.27% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 34K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 22.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGAPY by 59.74% over the last quarter.

