Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63) Price Target Increased by 15.46% to 11.16

The average one-year price target for Singapore Technologies Engineering (SGX:S63) has been revised to $11.16 / share. This is an increase of 15.46% from the prior estimate of $9.67 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.60 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.64% from the latest reported closing price of $10.98 / share.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Maintains 1.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.65%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Technologies Engineering. This is an decrease of 238 owner(s) or 86.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S63 is 0.19%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.78% to 20,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDMO - Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 43.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S63 by 5.31% over the last quarter.

ASEA - Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF holds 198K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S63 by 16.90% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 40.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S63 by 81.62% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 49.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S63 by 25.37% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S63 by 74.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.