Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Depositary Receipt () (SGGKY) Price Target Increased by 6.16% to 29.94

The average one-year price target for Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SGGKY) has been revised to 29.94 / share. This is an increase of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 28.21 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.28 to a high of 31.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from the latest reported closing price of 29.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGGKY is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 297,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 82,468K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 23,766K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,336K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGGKY by 10.46% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 17,171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGGKY by 0.22% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 14,342K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,592K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGGKY by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.