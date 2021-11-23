US Markets
Singapore targets 2 mln tonnes of carbon capture by 2030

Florence Tan Reuters
Singapore is aiming to realise at least 2 million tonnes of carbon capture potential by 2030 as part of a broader effort to make its Jurong Island oil refinery hub more sustainable, its Economic Development Board said on Tuesday.

By 2050, Singapore is aiming to increase the output by four times from 2019 levels.

Governments and companies are accelerating the hunt for ways to cut emissions and curb global warming by mid-century, by shifting away from fossil fuels and rapidly ramping up investment in renewables.

Shell said on Tuesday it plans to build a pyrolysis oil upgrader to turn plastic waste into chemical feedstock at its petrochemical complex in Singapore, part of its shift from oil and gas to renewables and low-carbon energy.

