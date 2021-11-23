Singapore targets 2 mln tonnes of carbon capture by 2030

By 2050, Singapore is aiming to increase the output by four times from 2019 levels.

Governments and companies are accelerating the hunt for ways to cut emissions and curb global warming by mid-century, by shifting away from fossil fuels and rapidly ramping up investment in renewables.

Shell said on Tuesday it plans to build a pyrolysis oil upgrader to turn plastic waste into chemical feedstock at its petrochemical complex in Singapore, part of its shift from oil and gas to renewables and low-carbon energy.

