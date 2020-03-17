Singapore Stocks May Find Traction On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, plunging almost 340 points or 15 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,455-point plateau although it's expected to halt its slide on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with markets expected to see a technical rebound after days of heavy selling over coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourse are also tipped to open in the green.

The STI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties and trusts, while the industrials offered mild support.

For the day, the index was down 41.24 points or 1.65 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,454.53 after peaking at 2,517.10.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT cratered 5.80 percent, while Mapletree Logistics Trust plummeted 5.52 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 5.00 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 4.92 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust skidded 4.91 percent, Genting Singapore and DBS Group both retreated 3.12 percent, CapitaLand surrendered 3.00 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust declined 2.75 percent, SingTel sank 1.97 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 1.94 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.25 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 1.25 percent, Wilmar International shed 1.24 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 1.24 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 1.12 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 1.03 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.89 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.39 percent and United Overseas Bank slid 0.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Tuesday but moved sharply higher on the day, partly offsetting the huge losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 1,048.86 points or 5.20 percent to end at 21,237.38, while the NASDAQ jumped 430.19 points or 6.23 percent to 7,334.78 and the S&P 500 spiked 143.06 points or 6.00 percent to finish at 2,529.19.

The rally on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp decline seen on Monday when the Dow saw its biggest percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said during a press briefing that the administration is hoping to get cash into Americans' pockets "immediately." Subsequent reports indicated the Trump administration is considering a fiscal stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected decrease in retail sales in February, and the Federal Reserve said industrial production rebounded more than anticipated last month. Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence weakened more than anticipated in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses to a fresh four-year low amid concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.75 or 6.1 percent at $26.95 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2016.

