Singapore Stocks Called Rangebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 55 points or 2.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,665-point plateau and it's likely to see little movement on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy thanks to mixed economic data and rising oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the properties and mixed performances from the financial shares and industrials.

For the day, the index fell 3.96 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 2,665.66 after trading between 2,645.61 and 2,678.03. Volume was 1.41 billion shares worth 1.18 billion Singapore dollars. There were 198 decliners and 195 gainers.

Among the actives, Venture Corporation surged 2.73 percent, while Comfort DelGro plummeted 1.82 percent, CapitaLand plunged 1.66 percent, Singapore Airlines tanked 1.45 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.30 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and City Developments both skidded 1.16 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust retreated 1.09 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 1.02 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust surrendered 0.96 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust sank 0.94 percent, SembCorp Industries added 0.52 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.43 percent, SingTel fell 0.39 percent, Ascendas REIT shed 0.31 percent, Wilmar International lost 0.26 percent, DBS Group slid 0.23 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.17 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.12 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Hongkong Land, Thai Beverage, SATS and Singapore Press Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks continued to see choppy trade on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow shed 39.51 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 26,080.10, while the NASDAQ added 32.52 points or 0.33 percent to end at 9,943.05 and the S&P 500 rose 1.85 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,115.34.

The perpetuation of the choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digest a mixed batch of U.S. economic data as the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by much less than expected last week.

Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve noted an unexpected expansion in regional manufacturing activity in June - while the Conference Board said its leading economic indicators rebounded more than expected in May.

Lingering concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections also kept traders on the sidelines amid a rising number of cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday amid hopes the members of OPEC and its allies will comply with their production cut deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.88 or 2.3 percent at $38.84 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.