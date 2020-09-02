Singapore Stock Market Tipped To See Continued Strength

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,540-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The STI finished barely higher on Wednesday as gains from the industrials and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index rose 1.39 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,539.94 after trading between 2,525.45 and 2,546.55. Volume was 1.66 billion shares worth 1.02 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries surged 3.76 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust plummeted 1.76 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 1.51 percent, Genting Singapore soared 1.45 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 1.36 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering accelerated 1.17 percent, Wilmar International rallied 1.13 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 1.08 percent, SATS climbed 1.02 percent, Singapore Press Holdings advanced 0.94 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 0.82 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.80 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.72 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.51 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust shed 0.48 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.30 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.20 percent, City Developments eased 0.12 percent and Keppel Corp, Hongkong Land Holdings, DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, SingTel and Singapore Airlines all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.