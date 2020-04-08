Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Rebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 180 points or 7.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,540-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on optimism regarding both the coronavirus and the crude oil price war. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and plantations.

For the day, the index dropped 32.45 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 2,539.44 after trading between 2,507.13 and 2,551.65. Volume was 1.46 billion shares worth 1.26 billion Singapore dollars. There were 233 decliners and 200 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 4.38 percent, while Ascendas REIT plunged 3.82 percent, Genting Singapore surged 2.76 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 2.63 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 2.56 percent, Wilmar International tanked 2.31 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 2.30 percent, SingTel retreated 2.25 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 2.19 percent, CapitaLand declined 2.02 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 1.90 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust accelerated 1.84 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.54 percent, DBS Group sank 1.47 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and CapitaLand Commercial Trust both shed 1.34 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 1.24 percent, Keppel Corp fell 1.06 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust slid 0.59 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks fluctuated early in Wednesday's trade before surging in the afternoon.

The Dow soared 779.71 points or 3.44 percent to finish at 23,433.57, while the NASDAQ spiked 203.64 points or 2.58 percent to 8,090.90 and the S&P 500 surged 90.57 points or 3.41 percent to end at 2,749.98.

Stocks continued to benefit from optimism that some of the countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic are flattening the infection curve as the number of new cases has decreased in recent days after reaching a peak last Friday.

Further buying interest was generated in reaction to news Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination - which soothed investors concerned about the self-described Democratic Socialist enacting his more progressive policies.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in previous sessions ahead of today's crucial production meeting between OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $1.46 or 6.2 percent at $25.09 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.