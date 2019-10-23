Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Rebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 45 points or 1.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,145-point plateau and it's predicted to see renewed support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on mixed earnings news and a jump in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and industrial stocks, while the properties came in mixed.

For the day, the index sank 16.39 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,144.28 after trading between 3,134.64 and 3,161.02. Volume was 980.05 million shares worth 1.02 billion Singapore dollars. There were 206 decliners and 175 gainers.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries surged 2.24 percent, while Venture Corporation plummeted 1.76 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings plunged 1.64 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.36 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 1.20 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 1.05 percent, SingTel dropped 0.92 percent, Singapore Exchange retreated 0.84 percent, Keppel Corp climbed 0.75 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 0.63 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.56 percent, Thai Beverage shed 0.54 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.51 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust fell 0.49 percent, FBS Group slid 0.48 percent, United Overseas Bank dipped 0.46 percent, Singapore Press Holdings added 0.45 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust gained 0.38 percent, CapitaLand was down 0.28 percent and Genting Singapore and Golden Agri-Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending modestly higher.

The Dow added 45.85 points or 0.17 percent to end at 26,833.95, while the NASDAQ rose 15.50 points or 0.19 percent to 8,119.79 and the S&P 500 rose 8.53 points or 0.28 percent to 3,004.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested soft earnings news from big-name companies like Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

A lack of major developments on the Brexit and U.S.-China trade deal fronts also kept traders reluctant to make more significant moves.

Crude oil futures rose sharply and settled at a one-month high on Wednesday after data showed an unexpected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.49 or 2.7 percent at $55.97 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.