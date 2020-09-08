Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had given up more than 30 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just shy of the 2,505-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slipped 6.45 points or 0.26 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,504.76 after peaking at 2,528.02. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 943 million Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Dairy Farm International Holdings plummeted 1.76 percent, while Genting Singapore plunged 1.44 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tanked 1.18 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.06 percent, SATS spiked 1.01 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 0.98 percent, Singapore Press Holdings retreated 0.94 percent, City Developments declined 0.88 percent, Thai Beverage surrendered 0.83 percent, Singapore Airlines sank 0.82 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 0.67 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.52 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust shed 0.51 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust added 0.50 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.47 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.46 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.41 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.35 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.34 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.30 percent and Keppel Corp, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SingTel and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.

Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.

