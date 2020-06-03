Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has jumped higher in three straight sessions, surging more than 190 points or 7.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,700-point plateau and it's predicted to see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after data supported optimism for economic recovery following the shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The STI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index spiked 88.76 points or 3.40 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,700.39 after trading as low as 2,637.41. Volume was 1.94 billion shares worth 2.51 billion Singapore dollars. There were 311 gainers and 200 decliners.

Among the actives, Comfort DelGro skyrocketed 8.05 percent, while DBS Group surged 7.87 percent, SATS soared 6.67 percent, United Overseas Bank spiked 6.56 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 5.29 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 5.15 percent, Singapore Airlines rallied 4.87 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 4.79 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 3.82 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 3.33 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust plunged 2.99 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gathered 2.51 percent, CapitaLand advanced 1.91 percent, Genting Singapore added 1.84 percent, Keppel Corp gained 1.81 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust rose 1.68 percent, SingTel increased 1.18 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust was up 0.47 percent, Ascendas REIT fell 0.31 percent, Wilmar International added 0.25 percent and Singapore Exchange and Mapletree Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow surged 527.24 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 26,269.89, while the NASDAQ advanced 74.54 points or 0.78 percent to end at 9,682.91 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.05 points or 1.36 percent to close at 3,122.87.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as new economic data added to investor optimism for a quick recovery, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed more than expected in May.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday on reports that OPEC will likely extend production cuts by another month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.48 or 1.3 percent at $37.29 a barrel, the best closing level for a front-month contract since March 6.

