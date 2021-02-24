Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 45 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,920-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing bond yields and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, telecoms and airlines.

For the day, the index jumped 33.88 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 2,924.58 after trading between 2,896.57 and 2,935.76. Volume was 2.52 billion shares worth 1.81 billion Singapore dollars. There were 294 decliners and 196 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT shed 0.67 percent, while CapitaLand advanced 0.96 percent, City Developments fell 0.14 percent, Comfort DelGro gained 0.63 percent, Dairy Farm International spiked 1.39 percent, DBS Group surged 2.88 percent, Genting Singapore accelerated 1.20 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rose 0.51 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 1.06 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation soared 2.07 percent, SATS gathered 0.93 percent, Singapore Airlines perked 0.86 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.70 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 1.57 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering retreated 1.06 percent, SingTel added 0.85 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 1.37 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.19 percent, Wilmar international was up 0.19 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, SembCorp Industries and Keppel Corp were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday but then quickly surged well into the green, accelerating into the close.

The Dow spiked 424.51 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 31,961.86, while the NASDAQ jumped 132.77 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,597.97 and the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points or 1.14 percent to close at 3,925.43.

The rally on Wall Street came as bond yields gave ground after spiking early in the session. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds reached their highest intraday levels in a year before pulling back as the day progressed.

The pullback by yields followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who again reiterating that the Fed is likely to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department noted a much bigger than expected jump in new home sales in the U.S. in January.

Crude oil prices were sharply higher Wednesday, fueled by the likely impact of last week's severe cold conditions on refinery activity in Texas. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.55 or 2.5 percent at $63.22 a barrel, the highest settlement since January 2020.

