Singapore Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking consecutive trading days, dropping almost 90 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,520-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism that countries will soon reopen their economies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index plunged 49.70 points or 1.93 percent to finish at 2,522.31 after trading between 2,521.47 and 2,551.00.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines plummeted 4.75 percent, while Genting Singapore plunged 4.58 percent, Thai Beverage tanked 3.62 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 3.61 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 3.33 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 3.24 percent, Ascendas REIT surrendered 3.03 percent, Wilmar International declined 3.01 percent, CapitaLand stumbled 2.76 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Comfort DelGro both sank 2.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 1.69 percent, DBS Group shed 1.66 percent, SingTel lost 1.48 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 1.47 percent, SembCorp Industries slid 1.29 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dipped1.19 percent, Keppel Corp slipped 1.16 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust was down 1.09 percent and Singapore Press Holdings eased 0.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shrugged off a sharply lower open on Thursday, rebounding to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 377.37 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 23,625.34, while the NASDAQ climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 percent to 8,943.72 and the S&P 500 rose 32.50 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,852.50.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders again were optimistic about states partially reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adding to the positive sentiment, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expanded the state's phased reopening to five regions.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the economic outlook after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of "significant downside risks" during a speech on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices rose sharply and settled at six-week high on Thursday, on hopes energy demand will see an increase as some states in America are opening up businesses. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.27 or 9 percent at $27.56 a barrel, the highest close for a front-month contract since April 3.

