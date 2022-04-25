Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 60 points or 1.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,340-point plateau although it may see renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely after overdone selling a day earlier. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the property sector was mixed.

For the day, the index sank 21.52 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 3,339.59 after trading between 3,329.77 and 3,356.66. Volume was 1.57 billion shares worth 1.43 billion Singapore dollars. There were 356 decliners and 158 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT surrendered 1.38 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust dropped 0.85 percent, CapitaLand Investment added 0.25 percent, City Developments rose 0.12 percent, Dairy Farm International sank 0.74 percent, DBS Group shed 0.71 percent, Hongkong Land plunged 2.34 percent, Keppel Corp tanked 1.76 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.52 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust slid 0.37 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust stumbled 1.10 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation skidded 0.99 percent, SATS jumped 2.68 percent, SembCorp Industries declined 1.37 percent, Singapore Airlines gained 0.18 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.73 percent, SingTel climbed 1.13 percent, Thai Beverage slumped 0.70 percent, United Overseas Bank retreated 1.12 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.54 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 4.66 percent and Comfort DelGro, Genting Singapore and UOL Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages spent most on Monday in negative territory before a later rally pushed them solidly into the green.

The Dow jumped 238.06 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 34,049.46, while the NASDAQ spiked 165.56 points or 1.29 percent to end at 13,004.85 and the S&P 500 gained 24.34 points or 0.57 percent to close at 4,296.12.

The late rebound on Wall Street came as treasuries pulled back as the day progressed. The ten-year yield continued to give ground after ending last Thursday's trading at its highest closing level since December 2018.

The NASDAQ benefited from a surge by shares of Twitter (TWTR), which shot up by 5.7 percent after the social media giant accepted billionaire Elon Musk's buyout deal valued at about $44 billion.

The soft start was the result of lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week, as well as concerns about global economic growth amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in China.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as a spike in Covid cases in China raised concerns about energy demand. A strong U.S. dollar amid rising prospects of a series of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also weighed on crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $3.53 or 3.5 percent at $98.54 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release March figures for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.9 percent on month and an increase of 3.5 percent on year. That follows the 16.6 percent monthly surge and the 17.6 percent yearly jump in February.

